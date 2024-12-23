Whataburger is giving one couple a Whataburger wedding at its Las Vegas location on Feb. 14, 2025. From the ceremony to the reception, and a few surprise touches along the way, Whataburger will cover the details.

To enter for a chance to win this Whatawedding, eligible consumers can submit a 30-45-second video sharing their unique love story and how Whataburger became part of it. Did you meet your soulmate in the drive-thru? Fall head over heels during a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit date? Or maybe Whataburger was there for your late-night snack runs? Whatever your story, Whataburger wants to hear it.

Consumers can submit their videos from Dec. 20-30, 2024. The winner is expected to be announced before Jan. 14.

Source: Whataburger