Chipotle Mexican Grill is bringing back its partnership with Strava, an app for active people that has more than 135 million users in more than 190 countries, in 2025. Chipotle is launching its first-ever international Strava segment challenge for participants to compete to win free Lifestyle Bowls for a year, plus free Chipotle for their city.

New in 2025, the initiative extends beyond the US, connecting Chipotle's running community across 25 cities in North America and Europe, including New York City, London, Paris, Toronto and more. People can also complete the segment by walking or in a wheelchair. The cities participating in the competition are the top 25 cities that eat the most Chipotle.

"Last year, we learned about the literal great lengths that our fans will go to for free Chipotle. Participants logged more than 9.25 million miles on 'Chipotle segments,' the equivalent of circling the planet more than 370 times," said Chris Brandt, chief brand officer, Chipotle. "After seeing the passion our fans had for the initial launch with Strava, we had to increase access to the competition and raise the stakes."

Chipotle has partnered with Strava to create 25 "Chipotle segments," which are portions of roads and trails created by the Strava community where athletes can find friendly competition by chasing the fastest times on the leaderboard. Through Jan. 31, 2025, participants will have the opportunity to compete for Local Legend Status, an award for the individual who completes the segment the most times. Chipotle will reward the Local Legend in each city with free Lifestyle Bowls for a year.

Chipotle's lineup of seven chef-curated Lifestyle Bowls. Courtesy of Chipotle Mexican Grill

New for 2025, every city with a Chipotle segment will also compete to see who can collectively complete the highest mileage on the segment. The cities' progress will be tracked on the "Chipotle x Strava: The City Challenge" heatmap, a first-of-its-kind leaderboard showing daily updates of each city's performance. The city that wins will score a buy-one-get-one entree offer for their entire city, valid on in-store orders on a future date to be announced by Chipotle. This will be the first time Strava segments will be in direct competition with each other as part of a brand-sponsored competition.

The second Friday of January is known as "Quitters Day," the day people are most likely to forfeit New Year's resolutions. Since 2023, Chipotle has celebrated "No Quitters Day" and rewarded customers who sustained healthy habits all month. As Chipotle enters its third year celebrating "No Quitters Day," the company is creating a motivational text message community via SMS to help customers achieve their goals.

How it works:

From Jan. 2–9, 2025, customers can visit chipotle.com/lsb-text to join the "Goals, Gym, Guac" text message community. Throughout January, Chipotle will text its community with exclusive content from creators, motivational texts and affirmations, plus a first chance to score a free Chipotle Lifestyle Bowl. On "No Quitters Day," Jan. 10, 2025, members will be texted with instructions to get one of 50,000 free Lifestyle Bowls.

"It's well known that having an accountability buddy makes it easier to accomplish wellness goals," said Stephanie Perdue, vice president of brand marketing, Chipotle. "We are showing up for our guests with our version of a group chat to make healthy habits fun on 'No Quitters Day.'"

Lifestyle Bowls

Chipotle's Lifestyle Bowls are chef-curated entrees designed to make healthy habits convenient with one-tap ordering on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. The menu features bowls for every lifestyle, including Whole30, keto, paleo, gluten free, grain free, vegan and vegetarian. Lifestyle Bowls are digital exclusive menu items available in the US, UK, Canada and France.

The 2025 Lifestyle Bowl lineup:

Balanced Macros Bowl: Light White Rice, Black Beans, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Guac, Extra Romaine Lettuce

Veggie Full Bowl: White Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Guac

Wholesome Bowl (Whole30 compatible): Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Guac

Keto Salad Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Sour Cream, Cheese

High Protein Bowl: White Rice, Black Beans, Double Chicken, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Cheese, Romaine Lettuce

Plant-Powered Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, White Rice, Sofritas, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Guac

Go Half Veggie Bowl: Half Chicken, Half Sofritas, Supergreens Lettuce Blend, White Rice, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream

Source: Chipotle Mexican Grill