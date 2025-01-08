Fresh-Lock closures, a reclosable flexible packaging technology brand, is announcing the promotion of Todd Meussling to director of business development and sustainability.







Todd Meussling, director of business development and sustainability. Courtesy of Fresh-Lock

In his new role, Meussling will continue to lead the brand’s sustainability efforts and drive collaboration with industry suppliers and partners to accelerate the development of sustainable flexible packaging solutions. With his guidance, the Fresh-Lock team aims to further broaden their portfolio of eco-friendly closure solutions, building on the success of recent breakthroughs for home compostability, post-consumer recycled content and closure solutions for paper-based pouches.

“Helping brands reduce their carbon footprint through innovative closure solutions is a core focus for our team,” said Lisa Petersmark, VP of Presto Specialty, maker of Fresh-Lock closures. “Todd has played a pivotal role in advancing that mission. With this promotion, the Fresh-Lock team is poised to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation closure solutions that benefit both our customers and the planet.”

Source: Fresh-Lock