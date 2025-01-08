The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service previously issued a comprehensive proposed rule and determination to more effectively reduce Salmonella contamination and illnesses associated with raw poultry products. The comment period for the proposed rule and determination is open until Jan. 17, 2025.

FSIS invites interested persons to submit comments on this document. Commenters have multiple channels to submit their comments, including online through the Federal eRulemaking Portal, by mail or hand- or courier-delivered submittals.

Commenters should not submit personally identifiable information through the online form. Any personally identifiable information — e.g., name, address, phone number — included in the comment form or in an attachment may be publicly disclosed in a docket or on the internet.

Source: USDA's FSIS