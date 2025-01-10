The Firehouse Subs brand is announcing its entry to Brazil, building on its international expansion. The brand plans to open more than 500 restaurants in 10 years across the country. The first restaurant is expected to launch in 2025 and will mark Firehouse Subs' debut in South America.

The expansion into Brazil is part of a joint venture supported by parent company Restaurant Brands International, one of the world's largest QSR companies, in partnership with Iuri Miranda, former CEO and board member of Zamp S.A., master franchisee of Burger King and Popeyes in Brazil. Leveraging RBI's global infrastructure and expertise in digital strategy and international development, Firehouse Subs aims to capture Brazil's growing sandwich market. In the long term, RBI expects to partner with local investors to fuel continued growth.

Thiago Santelmo, president of RBI International, said, "We are very excited to introduce Firehouse Subs to Brazil, a key market in the growing sandwich category, with Iuri Miranda, a longtime industry veteran and partner. I believe Firehouse Subs has an exciting runway for growth, and we have set ambitious expansion plans around the world."

Firehouse Subs has over 1,300 restaurants across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico and recently launched internationally. In 2023, the brand opened the first restaurant outside of North America in Switzerland, followed by Mexico in December, and in UAE and Albania in 2024

Miranda, partner and chief executive officer of Firehouse Subs Brazil, said, "We are thrilled to bring Firehouse Subs to Brazilian guests. We expect the launch will contribute to the creation of thousands of jobs over the next decade and will elevate the sandwich experience in the country. We have a great business opportunity ahead of us and look forward to serving guests with heartfelt service. Flavor is our mission"

Source: Restaurant Brands International Inc.