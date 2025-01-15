Sustainable packaging company Cirkla is launching its molded fiber Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) trays. As the first and only company globally to offer this innovation, Cirkla's proprietary technology provides a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic MAP trays, reducing plastic content by around 85%.

MAP trays, widely used for preserving the freshness and extending the shelf life of meat and frozen foods, have historically relied on plastics such as PET and PP. With the global plastic waste crisis worsening, Cirkla is introducing its fiber MAP trays. Made from renewable plant fibers like sugarcane bagasse, these trays feature a patent-pending easy-peel liner that ensures recyclability in paper streams.

"With the launch of our fiber MAP trays, we are redefining the possibilities of sustainable packaging," said Glenn Divers, vice president, sales at Cirkla. "Our technology ensures that brands can transition seamlessly from plastic to fiber, addressing the challenges of performance, cost, and scalability."

Cirkla's MAP trays deliver technical performance at par with plastics, offering rigidity, seal strength and advanced oxygen and water vapor barrier properties. Designed for plug-and-play integration, the trays allow brands to adopt sustainable packaging with no additional capital expenditure. These trays are also cost-competitive, making them a viable solution for large-scale adoption. With commercial-scale production capacity in place, Cirkla is ready to meet the demands of global markets, with millions of units slated for delivery starting February 2025.

Cirkla has successfully conducted trials with meat packers and processors in the United States, achieving strong results in maintaining shelf life for products like beef, pork, poultry and seafood. This breakthrough addresses the needs of brands looking to reduce their plastic footprint while meeting stringent regulatory requirements and growing consumer demand for sustainable alternatives.

Source: Cirkla