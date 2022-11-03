General Assembly Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “GA Pizza”), an innovative, premium consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) brand dedicated to making pizzas available to everyone, everywhere, is announcing its first co-branded frozen pizza product in collaboration with Impossible Foods, the California-based company that makes plant-based meat. GA Pizza launches the New York Sicilian—the world’s first frozen pizza made with Impossible Beef—at 118 Metro grocery stores across Ontario today. The ready-in-under-10 minutes naturally leavened frozen pie is a tribute to the much-loved New York-style slice.

GA Pizza debuted its CPG better-for-you frozen pizza in 2020, with the launch of the world’s first pizza subscription service. Their CPG frozen pizza offering is now available in over 650 retail locations across Canada. “It was a natural fit to choose Impossible Beef as our plant-based topping—I’ve been a fan of the brand since it first arrived in Canada,” said Ali Khan Lalani, founder and president, GA Pizza. “We love providing consumers with easy, craveable options that don’t compromise on quality or taste. Our team strongly values culinary innovation and Impossible Foods felt like a like-minded brand to expand our product offering.”

The vegetarian New York Sicilian is crafted by General Assembly’s Corporate Executive Chef Curt Martin, and Impossible Foods’ in-house team of culinary experts. The two chefs teamed up to develop the co-branded product using General Assembly’s signature 100% naturally leavened dough as a canvas. Impossible Beef is seasoned with a fennel seed, cayenne pepper, garlic blend, and paired with red onions, sweet-yet-subtle Lombardi peppers and topped with mouth-watering mozzarella. The pies are par-baked and freshly frozen using superior freezing technology.

“Our mission at Impossible Foods is to make our plant-based meat just as available and accessible as conventional meat from animals,” said Dan Greene, senior vice president of North American sales at Impossible Foods. “That includes frozen pizza, which is a huge category that we’ve yet to penetrate. General Assembly is such an innovator in the space and like Impossible, they’re dedicated to making delicious, craveable consumer products that don’t sacrifice quality for convenience.”

The New York Sicilian pizza is now available exclusively at Ontario Metro stores. The co-branded offering is supported by GA Pizza's distribution partners, UNFI and Horizon, and is expected to roll out to additional retail partners beginning in November. The New York Sicilian pizza will launch to GA Pizza’s subscriber base (Ontario and BC) through gapizza.com in November.

Source: General Assembly Pizza