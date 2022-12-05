Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, is launching Vertis Textured Pea Canola Protein—a world-first in plant protein. The new solution is the only textured vegetable protein that contains necessary levels of all nine essential amino acids to be a complete protein, has unique textural benefits and is soy-free, gluten-free and dairy-free. Vertis Textured Pea Canola Protein will help producers create an even more realistic and nutritionally appealing meat alternative or plant-forward application. The ingredient requires a short hydration time, has good processing capabilities, supports low fat and salt formulations and has a firm, springy bite that replicates traditional meat products.

The global flexitarian movement is merging with increased consumer health consciousness—and better nutrition is playing a key role in both trends. In fact, 73% of global consumers say they plan to eat and drink more healthily, according to FMCG Gurus, 2022. For a lot of people, this means adding more plant proteins to their diets from a diverse range of sources. Soy, for example, has long been a popular base for meat alternatives but concerns around allergens, hormones, GMOs and soy’s environmental impact have led to consumers looking for alternative sources of high-quality plant protein. This appetite paved the way for novel ingredients like pea proteins which have proved to be incredibly popular. DSM’s new Vertis Textured Pea Canola Protein was created to offer a complete protein with more of the meat-like texture consumers want from plant-based alternatives.

Introducing Vertis Textured Pea Canola Protein

Vertis Textured Pea Canola Protein—a blend of pea protein and Vertis CanolaPRO protein isolate—is the latest addition to DSM’s portfolio for the plant-based category. The new canola ingredient makes it possible for brands to create convincing, nutritious meat analogues and plant-forward applications that offer complete proteins—all without any major allergens.

Applications formulated with this complete protein can have their nutritional profiles further elevated when paired with DSM’s broader portfolio of solutions for the plant-based category. For example, vegan EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids can enable appealing front-of-pack health claims without impacting the marine ecosystem. And DSM’s broad range of vitamin and mineral premixes can help bridge the micronutrient gap often present in plant-based food and drinks.

The pea and canola proteins in Vertis Textured Pea Canola Protein work together to create a meat-like texture with a firm and springy bite and an appealing mouthfeel. The ingredient imparts some savory background notes which blend well with other flavors. With DSM’s portfolio of taste and texture solutions, manufacturers can create realistic meaty taste experiences. Vertis Textured Pea Canola Protein will be available in a mince format, suitable for Bolognese sauces, tacos and lasagna, and a shredded format to be used in plant-based burgers and meat balls. The improved texture and water retention properties make it ideal for production at scale.

“It’s an exciting time for the plant-based alternatives market and I’m incredibly proud of the team for continuing to push the boundaries of what’s possible in this category,” says Samah Garringer, business unit director, Proteins of the Future at DSM. “This world first in textured vegetable proteins will help manufacturers create nutritious, delicious and sustainable plant-based food and beverages. By providing a complete source of protein that is free from all major allergens, brands can appeal to the modern flexitarian consumer who wants to include a diverse range of proteins in their diet – without compromising on nutritional value. At the heart of all our initiatives at DSM is looking after people and our planet. This is exemplified throughout our Vertis plant proteins which are produced with minimal waste and environmental impact, making them a sustainable and, crucially, scalable solution.”

Source: Royal DSM