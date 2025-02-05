Industrial machine knife manufacturer TGW International, a brand of Edge Industrial Technologies, is hiring Tobias Krüger as business development director and Lars Povlsen as director of key accounts. They will work as members of the TGW UK/EMEA commercial team, focusing on the company’s business in Europe.

Krüger offers more than 14 years of B2B sales experience with a focus on solution selling. With a significant background in flexible packaging and a solid network within the Euro food processing industry, Krüger will work to help TGW reach its growth goals. He earned a bachelor's degree from the HAN University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands.

“Building solid relationships and being a trusted contact are critical in sales, and Tobias embodies both traits,” said Andrew Whitworth, director of sales of the TGW UK/EMEA commercial team. “When you add his proven track record to finding and growing key accounts, it sets the TGW team and customers up for success and growth.”

In his new role, Povlsen will utilize his nearly 30 years of sales experience and proven track record of driving organizational growth through strategic thinking. knivPovlsen will focus on TGW’s food processing/protein markets, tapping into experience he gained from previous roles at TOMR Food and Mettler-Toledo. Prior to moving to Germany more than 20 years ago, Povlsen earned a bachelor’s degree from The Danish Export Institute in Denmark. He lives in Germany and enjoys traveling with his wife and two children.

“We’re excited to have Lars and his demonstrated skills and experience join our team,” said Shannon. “From managing key accounts to fostering long-term customer relationships, he brings valuable talents to our business and customers.”

Source: TGW International