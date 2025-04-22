Country Natural Beef expands leadership team

Country Natural Beef, a rancher-owned cooperative that focuses on regenerative practices to raise beef, recently added Travis Young, Valerie Rasmussen and Arvid Carlson to its leadership team.

Young is the cooperative's new chief financial officer. Previously, he served as vice president of financial planning and analysis for Crimson Wine Group. He has held a variety of leadership roles in finance and operations across sustainable agricultural companies.

“Country Natural Beef has built something truly special – a cooperative of ranching families committed to sustainability, quality and community,” said Young. “The hard work and dedication of both our ranchers and the team have created a strong foundation, and I’m excited to contribute to what comes next. I look forward to ensuring we have the financial strength to support our ranching families and keep CNB thriving for generations to come.”

Young holds a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in finance from California State University, Chico.

Rasmussen joins the organization as vice president, marketing and communications, where she leads marketing efforts for the CNB brand from ranch to retail. As one of the pioneers for climate brands in the meat industry, Rasmussen helped Tyson Foods create and launch the first brand to receive USDA approval for a climate-friendly label claim.

Previously, she worked “tongue to tail” across the beef industry. Rasmussen has led an award-winning Kroger meat managers’ training program, collaborated with cattle producers to create the first local beef directory in the state of Virginia and worked in herd health on one of the world’s largest feedyards.

“One of the things I love about working in this industry is connecting people through food, connecting the dots, and bringing good ideas to market,” said Rasmussen. “I’m looking forward to building that same engagement with CNB, connecting the regenerative ranching practices our members do every day with consumers who value the knowledge of knowing how their food is produced.”

Rasmussen holds a Bachelor of Science in animal and poultry sciences, livestock pre-vet emphasis and a minor in elementary education, general science, from Virginia Tech.

Carlson joins Country Natural Beef as vice president of live cattle supply. In his role, Carlson manages cattle procurement to maintain supply of premium CNB-branded beef. Carlson has worked in the cattle industry for more than 20 years in various capacities. He managed ranches in Colorado and California for more than 10 years before joining Five Rivers Cattle Feeding. At Five Rivers, Carlson started as a management trainee and worked up to general manager of interstate feeders.

“I enjoy the people and culture of the cattle industry, and it’s what motivates me to continue my career with Country Natural Beef,” said Carlson. “I look forward to being a part of a unique business that takes pride in cattle feeding and working with the amazing people who strive for success every day.”

Arvid holds a Bachelor of Science in animal science and ag business from Colorado State University.

Source: Country Natural Beef