Meat and Poultry Industry NewsBeef Ranch2Retail model reimagines beef supply chain Angus rancher and former Walmart consultant Lamar Steiger aims to revolutionize the beef supply chain with his Ranch2Retail model. September 23, 2024 Lamar Steiger, founding partner and president of Ranch2Retail, sits down with us to break down his consultative model that represents perspectives of ranchers, retailers and consumers. KEYWORDS: beef supply chain consultant supply chain video Share This Story You must login or register in order to post a comment. Report Abusive Comment Thank you for helping us to improve our forums. Is this comment offensive? Please tell us why.
Report Abusive Comment