Netflix Bites Vegas is now open at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, embarking on a one-year culinary residency that offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, with each menu item inspired by a hit Netflix show or movie. This restaurant combines Netflix's storytelling with MGM Grand's hospitality.

To mark the opening, Netflix Bites Vegas hosted an exclusive preview event, attended by special guests Cara Buono from "Stranger Things," WWE Wrestler Tiffany Stratton, Isaac Francis and Louis Russell from "Too Hot to Handle," Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux from "Love is Blind," and David Chang from "Dinner Time Live with David Chang." Guests were invited to try dishes inspired by the Netflix shows they star in. "Squid Game" Guards were on site to protect their newly announced dishes, and Thing from "Wednesday" stopped by to check out the Nevermore dish.

Netflix Bites Vegas exclusive preview event. Courtesy of Netflix Inc.









Welcoming diners to the new culinary experience were Josh Simon, vice president of consumer products at Netflix, and James McBride, vice president of food and beverage for MGM.

Simon said, "NETFLIX BITES is a new way to experience fan-favorite movies and shows - when our fans find a show they like, they don't just want to love it - they want to live it. There's no city in the world that knows best how to immerse fans in over-the-top worlds like Las Vegas. MGM, known for their top-notch hospitality and entertainment, is the ideal creative partner delivering fun, original storytelling through memorable food and drink experiences."

McBride said, "I'm excited to bring the NETFLIX BITES experience to MGM Grand, where we're merging on-screen moments with real-life, immersive entertainment. From a Bridgerton-inspired tea service to the challenge of Red Bite, Green Bite, every dish is designed to transport guests to their favorite Netflix stories. This is more than just a meal, it's an experience you won't want to miss." Dishes inspired by popular Netflix shows and movies. Courtesy of Netflix Inc.





Shows and movies that shaped menu flavors include:

"Army of the Dead"

"BEEF"

"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F"

"Big Mouth"

"Bridgerton"

"Bird Box"

"Emily in Paris"

"Ginny & Georgia"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"GLOW"

"Inventing Anna"

"Is It Cake?"

"Matilda: The Musical"

"ONE PIECE"

"Orange Is the New Black"

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

"Queer Eye"

"School of Chocolate"

"Selling Sunset"

"Sex Education"

"Street Food"

"Stranger Things"

"Sugar Rush"

"The Gentlemen"

"To All The Boys I've Loved Before"

"WWE RAW"

"Chef's Table"

Netflix Bites Vegas is located at the MGM Hotel and Casino. The Las Vegas rendition builds on the success of Netflix Bites Los Angeles, which became the most searched restaurant in LA, with reservations fully booked for over six weeks, during the 2023 pop-up. It's another step in Netflix's commitment to create immersive, in-person experiences for consumers around the globe. Netflix has reached 7.5 million consumers across 170 openings in 100 cities and 40 unique formats around the world with an average guest rating of 4.7 out of 5.

Source: Netflix Inc.