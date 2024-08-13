On Aug. 13, 2024, Impossible Foods will open its first in-person foodservice concept in Chicago: Impossible Quality Meats.

Located near Uptown Chicago, Impossible Quality Meats is completely designed around Impossible’s award-winning portfolio of beef, chicken and pork from plants. The pop-up expands on Impossible’s foodservice footprint, counting more than 45,000 locations across the U.S. that serve Impossible products.

“Impossible began as a foodservice brand, launching our flagship beef product in 2016 with some of the best restaurants in America,” said Peter McGuinness, president and CEO of Impossible Foods. “It’s been a natural evolution for us to create our own branded dining experience to showcase our delicious food. With Impossible Quality Meats, we wanted to offer diners a fun way to experience our food. From breakfast to lunch to dinner, we leaned into classic craveable dishes people love – like nachos, smash burgers and chili cheese dogs. Choosing meat from plants shouldn’t feel like a compromise. It’s great-tasting food, plain and simple."

Impossible Hot Dog dished up Chicago Style on a poppy seed bun with mustard, sweet relish, white onion, tomato, sport peppers, a dill pickle spear and celery salt. Photo: Business Wire







The new foodservice concept represents an extension of Impossible’s meatier brand identity, introduced in March 2024. The revamped, meat-forward brand strategy endeavors to stake Impossible’s claim in the meat aisle as a maker of high-quality, nutrient-dense meat from plants that’s better for the planet. Following the roll-out of a mass-market brand campaign this summer encouraging meat eaters to continue eating meat, but from plants, Impossible announced its partnership with the world’s greatest eater, Joey Chestnut, to better educate meat eaters on how meat from plants can fit into their lifestyles.

Through fall 2024, Impossible Quality Meats will be open on Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. inside Chicago’s XMarket Food Hall, managed by VEG House and leased through PlantX Life Inc. The pop-up will offer a fully plant-based menu of culinary creations spanning small plates, mains, Sunday brunch and more.

Dishes include:

Impossible Breakfast Sausage Sandwich - Impossible Sausage patty layered with plant-based egg, chipotle aioli and a crispy hash brown, sandwiched between an English muffin.

Impossible Asian Style Meatballs - Impossible Meatballs dressed in a hoisin lime sauce and topped with crispy fried shallots, sesame seeds, fresh mint, and cilantro.

Impossible Nachos - With the choice of Impossible Beef or Impossible Chicken, crunchy tortilla chips topped with plant-based cheese whiz, peppers & onions and guacamole.

Impossible Grilled Chicken Caesar - Served as a wrap or a salad, grilled Impossible Chicken is tossed with plant-based parmesan cheese, classic Caesar dressing and croutons.

Impossible Burger (Single or Double) - The Impossible Burger patty seasoned and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles and special sauce, sandwiched between a brioche bun.

Impossible Chicago Style Hot Dog - The Impossible Hot Dog dished up in the local tradition on a poppy seed bun with mustard, sweet relish, white onion, tomato, sport peppers, a dill pickle spear and celery salt.

Impossible Bratwurst - Snappy Impossible Bratwurst topped with brown mustard and house beer-soaked onions.

Impossible Chicken Nuggets with Fries - Crispy nuggets paired with French fries.

In addition to this first-of-its-kind foodservice offering, consumers will be able to purchase popular Impossible retail products including Impossible Beef, Impossible Hot Dogs and Impossible Chicken Nuggets at the PlantX Bodega located inside the food hall.

To celebrate its arrival in the neighborhood, Impossible is hosting a grand opening party on Aug. 17 at the XMarket Food Hall. Starting at 11 a.m., Chicagoans are invited to get free samples of Impossible Hot Dogs, Impossible Burgers and more, while supplies last.

Source: Impossible Foods