The Nordcon software tool from Nord Drivesystems enables easy access to electronic drive systems, simple parameter management, drive programming and comprehensive diagnosis. The software is available as a Windows app as well as a mobile app for iOS and Android, allowing the full performance of Nord technology to be implemented across multiple devices with a uniform user interface. Nordcon is applicable for all Nord variable frequency drives, motor starters and bus modules, and is capable of handling all tasks from application development, commissioning, operation and service.





Nordcon 3.0. Courtesy of Nord Drivesystems



Commissioning of an electronic drive system requires the setting of various parameters. With Nordcon, numerous drives can be addressed simultaneously via the integrated interface – regardless of whether it is a single-axis or multi-axis solution. The connection to the frequency drive is by default preconfigured via serial interface. However, connection via Ethernet can also be established. The software’s project mode additionally supports application engineers when commissioning a larger number of electronic drive systems via an Industrial Ethernet network.

Nord recently announced an update to the software tool with Nordcon 3.0 for the Windows app. This update features many design improvements including implementation of a modern interface design with a ribbon-style navigation toolbar, allowing easy access to commands and functions with clear grouping of tabs subdivided by categories. Like the mobile app, the Windows parameter screen now offers a clearer display with a context-sensitive help function that integrates all relevant parameter information from Nord's technical documentation. A new index and search function also makes it easy to find any parameter quickly.

Drive monitoring with help from the Nordcon dashboard provides an optimal visualization of all application-relevant drive information in one location. It can be easily customized with different tile types to showcase important parameters of the drive system for quick monitoring and fault diagnosis. The multiwindow dashboard also supports fast import/export of application-specific dashboard settings between colleagues, as well as the Nordcon mobile app. Nordcon 3.0 software is available for download at www.nord.com.

Source: Nord Drivesystems