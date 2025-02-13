Nelson-Jameson, a distributor in the food processing industry, announced its strategic partnership with Gourmet Ingredients, a company that supplies onions, shallots and garlic to the food industry, to meet food manufacturers' demand for clean-label products.

Nelson-Jameson will work to combine its offerings of spices, herbs, peppers and more with complementary products from Gourmet Ingredients to deliver solutions, expertise and targeted strategies to help companies innovate and navigate ever-changing challenges in the food manufacturing industry.

“Nelson-Jameson’s mission to offer the best ingredients and solutions to food manufacturers is strengthened by our partnership with Gourmet Ingredients,” said Peter Kempe, Nelson-Jameson’s senior vice president of strategy and business development, ingredients. “Mixing the quality of Gourmet Ingredients’ onion juice concentrates with Nelson-Jameson’s food processing solutions and expertise, will benefit customers and consumers for years to come.”

Gourmet Ingredients has grown through its ability to provide ingredients that drive an authentic eating experience while maintaining a commitment to tackling food waste. The company’s ingredients help food manufacturers create products that are cost effective and environmentally friendly.

“Partnering with Nelson-Jameson aligns with our mission to bring food manufacturers the best and most innovative solutions to create the best products possible,” said Ronald de Wild, commercial director of Gourmet Ingredients. “As consumers’ tastes and preferences evolve, it’s increasingly important to offer clean-label alternatives that enhance taste and presentation while reducing sodium, sugar, and additives. Our farming and storage operations guarantee a reliable, year-round supply of raw materials, ensuring continuous ingredient production.”

Nelson-Jameson’s partnership with Gourmet Ingredients leverages the distributors’ fully climate-controlled warehouse and distribution in North America to ensure proper delivery that is compliant with rigorous food safety standards.

