Steakholder Foods Ltd. is announcing the signing of a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic partnership with Sherry Herring, a gourmet fish delicacies brand, to unveil a new line of vegan fish salads developed with Steakholder Foods' proprietary SHFISH premix blends. This collaboration marks another step forward in advancing Steakholder Foods’ commercialization strategy, leveraging Sherry Herring’s regional expertise and brand recognition to expand Steakholder Foods’ geographic footprint and customer base, and further bolstering Steakholder Foods’ growing product portfolio.

Through the integration of SHFISH premix blends, Steakholder Foods and Sherry Herring aim to redefine the seafood experience by offering plant-based alternatives that mimic the taste, texture and nutritional profile of traditional fish salads while providing a more sustainable and environmentally friendly option. Utilizing innovative ingredients and culinary expertise, this collaboration seeks to cater to the rising consumer demand for sustainable plant-based options.

The introduction of this vegan fish salad line represents a strategic move by Steakholder Foods to tap into new market segments and capitalize on the rising popularity of plant-based diets. Steakholder Foods' cutting-edge technology combined with Sherry Herring's established reputation in the seafood industry are poised to drive growth for both partners. Capitalizing on Sherry Herring’s well-established distribution network spanning delis and restaurants, this new vegan fish salad line will roll out to Sherry Herring’s current channels as well as new locations.

This collaboration was facilitated by Steakholder Foods’ newly appointed Culinary Director, Michal Ansky, who is the daughter of Sherry Ansky, the founder of Sherry Herring. Michal is a gastronome and visionary, known for her pioneering work establishing Tel Aviv’s farmers' market and the indoor market at Tel Aviv Port, and a former judge on the primetime television show "MasterChef Israel" for over a decade. With Michal's expertise in culinary arts and Sherry's established brand, the partnership aims to deliver plant-based fish salads that honor a shared tradition of quality and creativity.

Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods, said, “Our collaboration with Sherry Herring marks an exciting step forward in our mission to develop and monetize sustainable, innovative food solutions. By combining our proprietary SHFISH premix blends with Sherry Herring’s renowned culinary expertise and brand reputation, we will introduce a new line of delicious plant-based offerings. Through this partnership, we open up access to new market opportunities and broaden our consumer reach, reflecting the strong financial potential for sustainable, high-quality food solutions.”

Source: Steakholder Foods Ltd.