SONIC Drive-In announces a new licensing partnership with Slim Jim to infuse flavors of the fan-favorite Chili Cheese Coney into America’s top-selling meat stick1. The new venture into meaty snacks perfectly balances the hearty, savory flavors of a SONIC Chili Cheese Coney and the bold, meaty flavor of Slim Jim, bringing a new snacking experience to life.

“Through partners like Slim Jim, SONIC fans can enjoy their favorite flavors at home and in new formats,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for SONIC. “For the first time ever, we’re taking a beloved entrée flavor, the Chili Cheese Coney, and creating a tasty, craveable snack.”

“Our fans expect bold flavor when they snap into a Slim Jim,” said Spencer Fivelson, brand director, Conagra Brands. “An innovative partner such as SONIC was perfect for a new addition to our line of Monster sticks, delivering the iconic taste of their Chili Cheese Coney in an exciting new way.”

The SONIC Chili Cheese Coney flavored Slim Jim features 11 grams of protein per stick and is available in individually wrapped, Monster-sized 1.94-ounce sticks. The new meat sticks are arriving now at select convenience stores and retailers nationwide, with availability to increase throughout the year.

The SONIC Chili Cheese Coney flavored Slim Jim joins the line of other licensed products featuring SONIC’s most iconic flavors at mass, grocery and specialty stores, including a pre-workout drink mix, frozen ice pops, gelatin and pudding mixes. Slim Jim is a brand of Conagra Brands.

Source: Slim Jim/ConAgra Brands