Adam Thielen teams up with Gone Rogue Snacks to “Never Snack Down”

Gone Rogue Snacks and Minnesota pro football player Adam Thielen are teaming up to unveil Gone Rogue’s epically protein-packed chips in Hy-Vee stores. Shoppers across seven of the grocery store’s eight-state region can now eat like Adam and incorporate Gone Rogue Chips into their healthy habits for on-the-go, sustained energy.

Thielen built his successful career by never backing down from a challenge--whether it was during his time playing Division 3 college football or earning a spot on a pro team through a tryout. He sets the tone for those with a busy and active lifestyle who need sustained energy to tackle everyday obstacles head-on.

“As a professional athlete, it’s important for me to give my body the fuel it needs so I can be at my best,” said Thielen. “Gone Rogue Chips are the perfect snack for me because they are packed with lean protein and give me the energy I need to keep going without slowing down.”

You don’t have to be a pro athlete to maintain a power-packed lifestyle. Gone Rogue challenges everyone to never back down and, more importantly, Never Snack Down from their goals. With 17+ grams of protein and 120 calories, Hy-Vee shoppers have a totally new, healthy, no-prep option to take their snacking to a new level.

Are Gone Rogue Chips chicken or a chip? The answer: both. These protein-packed chips are made from all-natural cuts of lean chicken, smoked and baked to provide a chip-like crunch. Hy-Vee shoppers can experience four bold options: BBQ, Bacon, Buffalo and Teriyaki.

Source: Gone Rogue/Land O’Frost