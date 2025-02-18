France-based food ingredient solutions company Solina is acquiring US-based Sokol Custom Food Ingredients, further expanding Solina's presence in North America. This is on the heels of Solina’s December 2024 acquisition of Advanced Food Systems Inc.

Located in Countryside, Ill. Sokol supplies custom savory and sweet sauce solutions for the food manufacturing, retail and foodservice channels. The acquisition will enhance Solina USA’s sweet sauce capabilities, increase capacity and scale, further strengthen its supply chain and drive growth.

“Sokol’s business is very complementary to Solina USA’s business, and it also brings a new specialization in sweet sauces to complement our expertise in savoury,” said Anthony Francheterre, global CEO of Solina. “Like Solina USA, Sokol is a value-added partner to its customers through a unique blend of manufacturing capabilities, innovation, and ideation, led by a culinary driven R&D Team.”

“Leveraging Sokol’s sweet sauce capabilities will round out and enhance our offerings,” said Michael Marks, president, Solina USA. “This acquisition reinforces our commitment to savoury sauce solutions while also pursuing the sweet sector, as we focus on being the leading ‘one stop shop’ for liquid flavour solutions for our customers.”

Sokol is located near Solina’s Bolingbrook, Ill., site, continuing to build the company’s central distribution point in the Midwest. This is Solina’s fourth acquisition in the US, following Asenzya in 2021, Saratoga Food Specialties in 2022 and AFS in 2024. Solina will now have five sites in the US: California, Illinois (two locations), Nevada and New Jersey.

Mark Duffy, regional CEO, Solina North America, and Marks will lead the integration process, and during this time, Sokol management will provide day-to-day leadership to their team.

“We are pleased to join Solina,” said Shawn Sullivan, chief executive officer, Sokol Custom Food Ingredients. “Solina is the ideal partner to further accelerate the growth opportunities of our talented people, our important customers, and our overall business strategy. We look forward to collaborating with Solina to cultivate continued and future success at Sokol’s Countryside, IL location.”

Tim Novak, partner at Burlington Capital Partners and former chairman of Sokol, said, “This represents a transformative milestone for Sokol. As Sokol celebrates its 130-year anniversary, we are excited to see the business continue to thrive under Solina leadership.”

Source: Solina