Solina, a global company that provides custom ingredient solutions to the food industry, has acquired US-based Advanced Food Systems Inc., marking Solina's third US acquisition. The deal was finalized upon signing, and AFS' leadership team and 40 employees will join Solina USA.

Located in Somerset, N.J., AFS is a supplier of custom dry seasoning solutions for food manufacturers, with expertise in providing customized ingredient systems for a variety of applications including meat and poultry products, frozen foods, sauces and marinades.

"With AFS, Solina has acquired a company with a complementary business, industrial strategy, and operational practices," said Anthony Francheterre, CEO of Solina. "Like Solina USA, AFS combines market and consumer insights with culinary expertise, R&D infrastructure, and innovation to support and guide its customers with unique value-added services in ingredient flavor and function."

AFS is Solina's first location in the Northeast region of the US, helping Solina USA broaden and strengthen its geographic presence and bringing the company closer to many of its customers in the region. Solina now has four sites in the US: California, Illinois, Nevada and New Jersey.

"This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our ability to deliver greater value to our customers," said Michael Marks, president of Solina USA. "AFS's strengths in product functionality, such as improving performance, efficiency, and yields, perfectly complement Solina USA's expertise in flavor. Together, we will offer a comprehensive range of high-quality, cost-effective functional and flavor solutions that address our customers' needs more effectively than ever before."

Source: Solina USA