In 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Animal Health Monitoring System, in collaboration with the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, conducted its third national study of U.S. small-enterprise swine operations. Approximately 5,000 swine operations from 38 states, accounting for about 95% of U.S. swine operations with fewer than 1,000 pigs, were asked to participate. Small-enterprise swine production is a growing sector of the U.S. swine industry due to its role as a primary supplier of many niche-market products.

Objectives of the study:

Describe current health and production practices on small-enterprise operations.

Describe trends in swine health and disease management practices on small-enterprise swine operations.

Characterize movement, mortality, and slaughter channels on small-enterprise swine operations.

Examine differences in marketing practices and movements on small and large U.S. swine operations.

The results of the study are available as a dashboard. To go to the report, visit here and scroll down to the “Swine Studies” button. This will lead to the list of reports and associated materials national swine studies have produced over the years. This dashboard can be accessed by clicking “Swine 2021 Part III: Reference of Management Practices on Small-Enterprise Swine Operations in the United States.”

Source: USDA's APHIS