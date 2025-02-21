New York City delicatessen Carnegie Deli is launching its first-ever Pastrami and Corned Beef Combo Pack, available exclusively at select Costco locations in the Northeast beginning early March 2025. This 1.5-pound pack brings the taste of Carnegie's deli meats to Costco members at a price of $17.99.

The Carnegie Deli – Pre-Sliced Corned Beef & Pastrami Combo Pack features the deli’s signature New York Pastrami, brined, seasoned and smoked using a secret family recipe, and Cooked Corned Beef, cured and simmered until tender. These premium meats are pre-sliced for convenience and heat in minutes.







Pastrami and Corned Beef Combo Pack. Courtesy of Carnegie Deli

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Costco to bring our iconic corned beef and pastrami to their members," said CEO of Carnegie Deli, Sarri Harper. "This partnership allows us to share the authentic Carnegie Deli experience with a wider audience and introduce new customers to the flavors that have made us a New York institution. We believe Costco members will appreciate the quality, convenience, and value of this exclusive combo pack.”

The Carnegie Deli – Pre-Sliced Corned Beef & Pastrami Combo Pack is available at 50 Costco locations. Future expansion to additional Costco stores and regions is planned. This is the first time Carnegie Deli has offered this specific pastrami and corned beef combination at retail. While Carnegie Deli products are available at other national grocery chains, this combo pack is exclusive to Costco.

Carnegie Deli hopes that this partnership will introduce the brand to new customers and increase brand awareness. The brand aims to establish a long-term relationship with Costco and become a valued partner.

Source: Carnegie Deli