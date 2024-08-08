Meat and Poultry Industry NewsDeli Video Consumers finding value in freshly prepared deli items Flavor-forward offerings draw consumer interest. August 8, 2024 John DuBois, vice president of fresh foods for Acosta, shares findings from Acosta’s Freshly Prepared Foods Shopper Insights study. Check out the Deli Report 2024 for more on what's trending in the deli category. KEYWORDS: consumer trends deli sales fresh foods video Share This Story You must login or register in order to post a comment. Report Abusive Comment Thank you for helping us to improve our forums. Is this comment offensive? Please tell us why.
