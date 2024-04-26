Godshall’s, an employee-owned, third-generation family business dedicated to producing premium smoked meat, unveils their new Smoked Beef Bacon to a select number of Costco stores in Washington state. Godshall’s is America’s third-largest turkey bacon brand and the largest producer of whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon.

Crafted with high-quality U.S.-made beef, Godshall's Beef Bacon is real wood smoked with a signature blend of hardwoods such as hickory and applewood. This product delivers an authentic flavor that is halal, gluten free, low in calories, high in protein and has zero carbs per serving.

“Market research suggests that the demand for Halal foods is continuing to grow every year, so it was important that we met this need within our bacon portfolio, which has been extremely successful for us,” said Ron Godshall, president of Godshall’s Quality Meats. “We’re excited to introduce our Beef Bacon at Costco and are eager to extend our reach to more regions in the near future.”

Godshall’s Smoked Beef Bacon cooks up just like regular bacon, and can be fried, baked or cooked in an air fryer.

The bacon is currently available at nine Costco stores in Washington including: Seattle, Tukwila, Kirkland, Federal Way, Issaquah, Woodinville, Lynnwood, Bellingham and Remond. The product comes in a 30-ounce club package with a retail price of $15.69.

