Following a successful debut at Sam’s Club this January, Godshall’s is expanding the launch of Godshall’s Angus Steak Uncured Beef Bacon to retailers this April.

Sales of beef bacon have risen more than 15% over the past year as consumers look for alternative meat to satisfy their bacon craving. The new Angus Steak Uncured Beef Bacon is made with premium cuts of U.S. raised Angus Steak seasoned with traditional steakhouse spices and slowly smoked using real wood, with no chemical preservatives.

“Our Uncured Beef Bacon made with Angus Steak delivers on great taste and versatility. It cooks just like pork bacon, but has 50% less fat, five grams of protein and only 40 calories per slice,” said Ron Godshall, president of Godshall’s Quality Meats. “Our latest research found that among consumers who have purchased our Angus Steak Uncured Beef Bacon, 81% said they would not only purchase it again, but 83% would also recommend it to others.”

Godshall’s Angus Steak Uncured Beef Bacon will be available at retail grocery stores in a 10-ounce package with a suggested retail price of $8.99.

Godshall’s is also investing $32 million dollars to expand their Lebanon, PA plant that produces the Angus Steak Uncured Beef Bacon. The expansion will double the size of the facility and make continued advancements in robotic technology. Groundbreaking on the plant took place in November, and with expected completion by the fourth quarter of this year.

Source: Godshall’s