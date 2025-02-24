Flexible packaging company TC Transcontinental Packaging introduces its Envio Recycle Ready film, a more sustainable, high-performance alternative to one of today’s most popular packaging formats for processed meats. The multilayer coextruded film maintains product protection and freshness, and is designed to be recycled — if clean and dry — through existing store drop-offs or curbside where available.

In this episode of The National Provisioner Podcast, TC Transcontinental Packaging's Director of Marketing Protein, Rob Taylor, shares deep insights on this new packaging innovation.



