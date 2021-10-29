Harpak-ULMA has announced its new Artic Side Seal packaging system featuring new multi-side-seal capabilities for medical, bakery, meat, and dairy applications. The company also introduced the availability of Rockwell Automation controls for its Vertical VTC 800 series hygienic design vertical packaging machines. Both announcements represent an expansion of Harpak-ULMA's North American flow wrap and vertical solutions portfolio as driven by customer requests.

The Artic Side Seal (SS) packaging system can produce multiple side-seal formats, including both zippered and strip resealable, as well as 3-sided non-resealable formats, shrink films, and modified atmosphere capabilities. The Artic SS produces non-hermetic or hermetically sealed packs. It relies on a simplified longitudinal side-sealing system for the side seal and features a long dwell sealing head for the cross seal. The solution's market-leading Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) is attributable to competitive up-front installation costs combined with lower lifetime maintenance requirements associated with its design simplicity. In addition, the Artic SS offers an attractive alternative to traditional fin-sealed flow wrap packaging. Fin-sealed packages result in divided panels on one side and therefore a somewhat smaller printable area, whereas side-seal allows both sides of the packaging to be fully utilized.

Harpak-ULMA also announced the upcoming availability of Rockwell Automation (RA) controls for its VTC 840 (VFFS) vertical packaging platforms in 2022. The embedded smart, connected Rockwell Automation controls technologies support numerous advanced capabilities, including PTC's Vuforia Augmented Reality (AR) software suite. AR technologies enable remote maintenance and diagnostics, visual work instructions and training, and advanced performance monitoring, such as Harpak-ULMA's embedded OEE Application. The OEE app automatically calculates, monitors (including remotely), and reports packaging line performance to benchmark machine performance. The app was recently featured in a Maple Leaf Foods Case Study sponsored by Food and Beverage Ontario (FBO) a Canadian industry association.

Hugh Crouch, Harpak-ULMA's product manager for flow-wrap and vertical form fill applications, lauded the expansion. "We are part of a dynamic and competitive industry where continuous improvement and innovation are a driving force in the industry. Customers rely on us to help them, not only for innovations in package styles but for the lowest possible TCO. On that basis, it certainly appears that we have caught their attention. Both of these introductions reflect a culture of listening to our customers and responding by bringing new options to the table for them," he said.

