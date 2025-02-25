Country Natural Beef , an independent beef cooperative of ranchers who take great pride in producing premium beef around Oregon and nine other states, donated $5,000 to Oregon Food Bank.

The donation was made possible by the success of CNB’s Choose Beef. Give Back. holiday campaign in which CNB pledged to donate $1 for every pound of roast, stew or ground beef purchased during the holiday season. The donation underscores CNB and Oregon Food Bank’s shared vision of a more equitable and sustainable food system.

“We are deeply grateful to our customers for joining us in making a difference,” said Dan Barnhart, owner of Barnhart Ranch, third-generation rancher and Country Natural Beef co-op member. “By giving back to our neighbors, we are living our core values of stewardship that leaves future generations and resources better than we found them, and family-based agriculture, which is the foundation of strong, rural communities.”

Oregon Food Bank, which partners with more than 1,400 food assistance sites across the state, will use the donation to help provide thousands of meals for those in need. With food insecurity affecting nearly one in 10 Oregonians, contributions like these are vital to creating a hunger-free community.

“We are honored to partner with Country Natural Beef and their customers to advance our mission of ending hunger and building resilience for our communities across Oregon. Our shared commitment to do the right thing — for people and the planet, brings us closer to our goal of ending the root causes of hunger and poverty,” said Rose Williams-Guevara, Oregon Food Bank Spokesperson. “Thank you to the entire Country Natural Beef community for supporting our work by providing and purchasing value-based products that prioritize healthy people, soil and animals! We know that now is a moment when Oregon can lead the way in making sure our communities are connected and supported, because no one should be hungry.”

To learn more about the Oregon Food Bank or to contribute, visit OregonFoodBank.org.

Source: Country Natural Beef