Fast-casual restaurant concept Portillo's is launching Portillo's Perks, an app-less loyalty program.

Portillo's Perks reimagines the traditional loyalty program, offering a fully digital experience that adapts to customer behaviors. Unlike standard point-based apps, Portillo's Perks lives in customers' digital wallets and delivers personalized rewards based on visit frequency and ordering habits. Customers check in with their digital Perks card during visits to collect badges and earn targeted rewards.

"Portillo's Perks reflects our commitment to enhancing the guest experience in our own unique way," said Michael Osanloo, president and CEO of Portillo's. "The digital wallet approach allows us to truly personalize offers, so we're able to surprise and delight our guests with easy access and relevant rewards that make each visit engaging, whether it's their first time or their hundredth."

The program works across all ordering channels – in restaurant, drive-thru, and Portillo’s website and app – creating a seamless experience with no app download required. The brand is initially targeting a goal of 1.5-1.7 million membership signups by summer 2025.

"Our approach with Portillo’s Perks is centered on removing friction from the guest experience, not adding to it," said Keith Correia, Portillo's chief information officer. "We eliminated common loyalty program pain points by integrating directly with the digital wallet already on guests' phones—no extra apps to download or passwords to remember. This seamless approach rewards longtime fans while creating an easy pathway for new guests to discover all there is to love about Portillo’s."

Source: Portillo's Inc.