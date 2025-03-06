CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, is appointing Joe Guith as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Guith arrives at CKE with extensive experience in franchising, restaurant management and the expansion of consumer brands. Previously, he served as CEO of Church's Texas Chicken, he successfully repositioned the brand and built stronger relationships with the franchisee community, leading to significant improvements in unit-level profitability, record sales and traffic growth. These changes led to expanding the Church's Texas Chicken footprint to more than 1,500 locations across 23 countries. With more than two decades of industry experience, Guith has held senior leadership roles at GoTo Foods (formerly Focus Brands), McAlister's Deli, Cinnabon and The Coca Cola Co.

Guith said, "I am honored to join such a respected and iconic company. Carl's Jr. and Hardee's have a rich history of delivering craveable flavors and exceptional service, and I am eager to work with the talented team and franchisees to build on this legacy."

Sarah Spiegel, CKE board member and interim CEO, said, "Joe brings a blend of industry expertise and visionary leadership that perfectly aligns with our goals for Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. We are confident that his proven track record in brand growth and operational excellence will drive our company forward, allowing us to reach new levels of success and innovation."

Source: CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.