Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee, recently named "the best fast-food fried chicken" in America by USA TODAY, is launching its first franchising program in the US. Best known for its Chickenjoy fried chicken, chicken sandwiches and other menu items, the quick-service restaurant chain is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corp., also known as the Jollibee Group. Jollibee is seeking high-caliber, multi-unit franchisees who can bring operational expertise and development capabilities.

Jollibee opened its first North American location in 1998 in Daly City, Calif., and currently operates 76 stores spanning 14 states in the US and 28 stores in Canada. Jollibee's projected expansion goal is to have 350 stores across both the US and Canada in the next couple of years. Jollibee's franchising program will play a critical role in this growth strategy, with franchise-owned stores projected to make up the majority of its footprint.

Boasting strong sales, Jollibee restaurants in the US reported average gross sales of $4.3 million in the prior calendar year. The dining brand has also had 50 consecutive months of positive same-store sales growth, driven largely by increasing customer transactions.

The fast-food market is one of the largest in the world, with Americans spending billions annually on fast food. Within this market, there is a growing demand for alternatives to the traditional American fast-food and QSR chains. Jollibee's ability to offer an innovative and distinct menu places it in a favorable position to capitalize on the growing demand for diverse options. Jollibee's competitive pricing structure also appeals to value-conscious consumers, adding to its potential for sustained sales.

"Jollibee brings a special warmth and hospitality to the QSR landscape in North America – it's a unique element that our brand is very proud of, and we are even more proud to provide that joyful dining experience that you won't find anywhere else," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, business group head, Honeybee Foods Corp. dba Jollibee. "Franchise candidates have the opportunity to build upon 47 years of expansion and usher in a new era for Jollibee."

Jollibee has established a US subsidiary, JBM LLC, to operate its US franchise program. JBM is currently vetting potential franchisees with strong restaurant operations experience and will soon be awarding franchises in both existing and new markets.

Under the new franchise program, JBM will be offering a range of ownership opportunities to fit various locations and business needs. Qualified candidates will be able to choose from stand-alone buildings with or without drive-thru, strip mall endcaps, urban storefronts and exterior mall entrances. Jollibee is also open to exploring opportunities in other high-traffic locations, like airports, transit hubs, food courts and college campuses with the right experienced operators.

Franchisees will become a big part of Jollibee's operations, benefiting both from Jollibee's comprehensive restaurant support and training program as well as the brand's strong presence and customer loyalty.

