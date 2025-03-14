Nathan's opens free-standing restaurant design

Nathan’s Famous Inc. recently opened its new franchised Rock Hill, S.C., restaurant. The location features the Nathan’s new free-standing restaurant design and offers an enhanced full menu with a touch of local flavor

The new free-standing restaurant design features modern New York City loft-style elements next to classic features of historic architecture while featuring a double drive-thru and enhanced POS system.

"We’ve opened and remodeled many new franchised and licensed locations in travel plazas, airports and other inline units, but this is the first free-standing restaurant with our new design, and we are incredibly happy with how it turned out," states Phil McCann, vice president of marketing at Nathan’s Famous. “We have a tremendous local franchise partner dedicated to bringing the Flavor of New York to its community of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and we’re excited to see the local community embrace Nathan’s Famous.”

“We’re big fans of the Nathan’s Famous brand, and are so excited to bring the Flavor of New York to our community of Rock Hill,” stated Steve Simpson, local Nathan’s Famous franchisee and founder of Simpson Family Properties LLC.

Source: Nathan's Famous Inc.