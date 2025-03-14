NPPC elects new leadership

The National Pork Producers Council elected new officers and board members to lead the organization through the 2025-2026 term. These leaders will continue to advocate for policies benefiting US pork producers.

"The strength of NPPC lies in the leadership and vision of those who serve," said NPPC CEO Bryan Humphreys. "Our newly elected officers and board members bring decades of experience and a deep commitment to advancing and defending the interests of US pork producers. Their leadership will be instrumental as we tackle challenges, drive progress, and ensure a strong future for our industry."

Duane Stateler from McComb, Ohio was elected board president. A fifth-generation pork producer, Stateler operates Stateler Family Farms alongside his son, Anthony. He has been actively involved in national and state-level agricultural policy discussions and serves as a voice for producers on sustainability and environmental stewardship. Rob Brenneman from Washington, Iowa, was named president-elect. He owns and operates Brenneman Pork, a multigenerational family farm. A dedicated industry advocate, he has served on the NPPC Board of Directors since 2021 and held leadership roles with the National Pork Board and Iowa Pork Producers Association.

Pat Hord from Bucyrus, Ohio, was named vice president. As CEO of Hord Family Farms, Hord has led a diversified agricultural operation, overseeing the growth of his family business while remaining involved in industry policy. Hord has been an advocate for US pork producers, shaping policy at the national level through his work with NPPC committees. Lori Stevermer from Easton, Minn., was named immediate past president. Co-owner of Trails End Farm, Stevemer has long been involved in pork industry leadership, advocating for producers at the state and national levels. She has represented US pork producers in trade discussions and policy forums, ensuring their interests are represented.

NPPC extends thanks to departing board members Scott Hays, Dwight Mogler and Russ Vering for their service and contributions to the organization.

Craig Edsill from Ambler, Pa., was reelected to the position of packer processor industry council representative. Edsill is the CEO and chairman of pork company Clemens Family Corp. Edsill continues to be an advocate for policies that strengthen the industry and protect the interests of pork producers, serving on various NPPC committees.

Newly elected NPPC board members include John Anderson from Belgrade, Minn., Trish Cook from Winthrop, Iowa, and Jackie Bowman Ponder from Greenwood, Ind. Anderson is a lifelong pork producer and leader of Anderson Family Farms, a diversified operation including farrow-to-finish pork and crop production. With years of experience in industry advocacy, succession planning and risk management, Anderson is committed to advancing the pork industry and ensuring its future sustainability. Cook is a co-owner of CBL Farms and Cook Brothers Ltd. and has served in leadership roles with the Iowa Pork Producers Association. She is committed to advocating for policies that protect US pork producers and ensure the industry's long-term viability. Bowman Ponder combines legal expertise and hands-on experience in pork production to advocate for policies that promote the industry’s growth. She co-owns Bowman Family Holdings Inc., overseeing operations, legal compliance and government relations while managing a diverse farming operation.

The current NPPC Board of Directors includes Steve Malakowsky from Wells, Minn., who serves as allied industry director, as well as Francis Forst from Lamar, Mo., Bob Ivey from Beaufort, N.C., Todd Marotz from Sleepy Eye, Minn., Jeremy Pittman from Waverly, Va., Ed Reed from Three Rivers, Mich., Jeb Stevens from Osgood, Ind., and Neill Westerbeek from Clinton, N.C.

NPPC's Nominating Committee, serving two-year terms, includes Adam Krause from Clear Lake, S.D. and Jarrod Lorenz from Kalamazoo, Mich. Krause operates K&K Farms Inc. and has hands-on experience in both livestock and crop production. He is an active leader in the South Dakota Pork Producers Council, having recently completed his term as president, and continues to contribute through community initiatives. Lorenz serves as general manager of H & H Farms, overseeing the operations of both Lorenz Family Farms and Arrow Farms. Lorenz is an active member of the Michigan Pork Producers Association and a graduate of the Pork Leadership Institute, where he enhanced his leadership skills and industry knowledge.

Source: National Pork Producers Council