KFC debuts Dunk It Bucket
Kentucky Fried Chicken launches new basketball-themed merch and new menu items.
KFC is dropping an all-new Dunk It Bucket, the brand's first new bucket in nearly a decade. The bucket features KFC's Original Recipe Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries and new Mashed Potato Poppers with a choice of sauces.
"Our new Mashed Potato Poppers transform a legendary KFC classic into a crunchy can't-resist bite of perfection," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, president of KFC US. "And the Dunk It Bucket? Oh, it's a dream come true for sauce lovers—dip it, dunk it, drench it, do your thing. It's our first brand-new bucket in nearly a decade, and trust me, it was so worth the wait"
KFC is also launching limited-edition "KFC Dunk It" basketball-themed merch on KFCShop.com. The KFC Dunk It Collection features a mini basketball hoop and ball, stickers and apparel such as a T-shirt and hoodie.
Source: Kentucky Fried Chicken
