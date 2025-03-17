Meat and Poultry Industry NewsNew Consumer ProductsChicken

KFC debuts Dunk It Bucket

Kentucky Fried Chicken launches new basketball-themed merch and new menu items.

By Industry News
KFC Dunk It Bucket

Courtesy of KFC

March 17, 2025

KFC is dropping an all-new Dunk It Bucket, the brand's first new bucket in nearly a decade. The bucket features KFC's Original Recipe Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries and new Mashed Potato Poppers with a choice of sauces.

"Our new Mashed Potato Poppers transform a legendary KFC classic into a crunchy can't-resist bite of perfection," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, president of KFC US. "And the Dunk It Bucket? Oh, it's a dream come true for sauce lovers—dip it, dunk it, drench it, do your thing. It's our first brand-new bucket in nearly a decade, and trust me, it was so worth the wait"

KFC is also launching limited-edition "KFC Dunk It" basketball-themed merch on KFCShop.com. The KFC Dunk It Collection features a mini basketball hoop and ball, stickers and apparel such as a T-shirt and hoodie.

Source: Kentucky Fried Chicken

KEYWORDS: bucket KFC new chicken products

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Stay ahead of the curve. Unlock a dose of cutting-edge insights.

Receive our premium content directly to your inbox.

SIGN-UP TODAY