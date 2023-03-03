For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back the KFC Double Down Sandwich. The KFC Double Down drops at KFC restaurants nationwide on Monday, March 6, for only four weeks.

The bun-less sandwich features two of KFC's Extra Crispy, 100% white meat filets, two slices of cheese, two pieces of crispy, hickory-smoked bacon, with either the Colonel's real mayo or spicy sauce. KFC originally debuted the Double Down in 2010, selling more than 10 million sandwiches in the first month, and due to much hype and fanfare, the brand brought it back in April of 2014.

"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks."

For those who aren't so sure about embracing the "no bun" life, KFC is also introducing a new Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich — a double-breaded, Extra Crispy, 100% white meat filet, a slice of cheese, two pieces of hickory-smoked bacon, the Colonel's real mayo and pickles on a freshly-toasted brioche bun. The new Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich will also be available at KFC starting March 6 for a limited time only.

"We realize leaving the buns behind isn't for everyone, so our newest Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich was designed for those who are looking for the craveable taste of bacon and cheese added to the chicken sandwich perfected by the fried chicken experts," said Chavez.

On Sunday, March 5, KFC will host a Double Down Drop, allowing select fans early access to get a first taste one day before the rest of the country. Signups via www.kfcdoubledowndrop.com will open on March 2. Double Down enthusiasts will need to act fast because the pre-order is only available on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 2,014 consumers — a nod to when the Double Down was last offered on KFC U.S. menus.

In addition to the Double Down Drop, KFC is also rewarding a select group of Double Down superfans with custom merch.

Guests can order the Double Down in restaurants and online using Quick Pick-Up, through the KFC app or at KFC.com. After placing a digital order for Quick Pick-Up, guests can head to the restaurant, park in the dedicated parking spots and run inside to grab their hot and fresh Double Down that is waiting for them on KFC's Quick Pick-Up shelf.

The advertising creative celebrating the return of the Double Down features a spin on musical trio Major Lazer's hit song "Bubble Butt," bringing items to life unexpectedly and resulting in an extra, over-the-top experience, much like the Double Down Sandwich itself.

Source: Kentucky Fried Chicken