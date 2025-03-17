NASDA expands public policy team

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture is hiring Logan Moss as associate director public policy. Moss will lead NASDA’s Animal Agriculture and Natural Resources and Environment Policy Committees.

“I am honored to join the NASDA team and help advance its critical mission of enhancing American food and agricultural communities through policy, partnerships and public engagement,” Moss said. “My background has given me a unique perspective of the challenges producers face and the importance of sound, collaborative policymaking in supporting this vital industry. I look forward to working with state agriculture departments to ensure agriculture continues to have strong representation in our nation’s capital and remains a cornerstone of our economy.”

Moss joins NASDA as a graduate of the University of Arkansas where he earned a master’s degree in agricultural economics, and he most recently served as an Extension associate under the Flinchbaugh chair in agricultural policy at Kansas State University. As a lifelong agriculturalist and outdoorsman, he brings strong expertise and a deep passion for agriculture.

Source: National Association of State Departments of Agriculture