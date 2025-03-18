Omaha Steaks debuts romance novel

Omaha Steaks is expanding its repertoire beyond the kitchen and onto the bookshelf. In April 2025, the company will launch its first-ever romance novel, “Certified Tender.”

This marks the beginning of the Meat-Cute Romance series, a three-part collection celebrating love and connection.

"For more than a century, Omaha Steaks has been bringing people together around the kitchen table. Now, we're bringing them together through storytelling," said Nate Rempe, Omaha Steaks president and CEO. “‘Certified Tender’ is just the first chapter in our new adventure – one that blends our love for great food with heartfelt connections.”

“Certified Tender” will be available for preorder starting April 2025 at OmahaSteaks.com.

Source: Omaha Steaks