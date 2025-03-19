EPA amends registration of PeraGuard AH to combat avian influenza

The US Environmental Protection Agency recently granted a label amendment for Enviro Tech's PeraGuard AH, permitting label claims on surfaces against avian influenza and other animal viruses.

Since 2022, the USDA reports more than 150 million chickens and turkeys have been lost to highly pathogenic avian influenza in the United States. The loss of laying hens has contributed to an increase in egg prices of 52% since 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, underscoring an urgent need for effective sanitation solutions.

Enviro Tech is responding with a newly expanded label for PeraGuard AH, which includes claims for entryway boot sanitization, general disinfection and virucidal efficacy against avian influenza and other pathogens. This patented dry peracetic acid formulation strengthens environmental biosecurity in high-risk areas such as entryways, foot pans and high-traffic zones.

“PeraGuard AH is not just another solution—it empowers producers to take further steps toward advancing their biosecurity sanitation goals,” said Dr. Scott McKenzie, head of tech services, Animal Health North America for Arxada, Enviro Tech's parent company. “PeraGuard AH’s ability to combat Avian Influenza directly on surfaces addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing livestock producers today. Establishing a ‘zone of protection’ at the entryways helps reduce the risk of cross-contamination and supports the biosecurity of entire operations.”

PeraGuard AH is engineered with patented controlled-release chemistry that activates upon contact with water. Its concentrated, odorless and dustless granules cling to boots and shoes, spreading protection throughout barns and facilities. This formulation provides disinfection against viruses including avian influenza A, infectious laryngotracheitis virus and swine influenza A, as well as bacteria including Salmonella, Staphylococcus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

“The poultry industry has suffered costly losses due to HPAI ... and new, proven solutions for addressing this challenge are welcome,” McKenzie said. “PeraGuard AH is genuinely a game-changer in its effectiveness and versatility. With these new label claims, we are eager to show producers what this innovative new product can do to mitigate Avian Influenza on every part of the farm.”

PeraGuard AH is available through animal health distributors nationwide.

Source: Enviro Tech