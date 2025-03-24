Smithfield Foods joins Russell 1000 Index

Smithfield Foods has been added to the Russell 1000 Index, a benchmark for large-cap US stocks. The inclusion became effective after the market close on March 21, 2025, as part of the quarterly addition of eligible initial public offerings to the Russell Indexes.

The Russell 1000 Index includes the 1,000 largest publicly traded US companies based on market capitalization and is widely used by investors as a benchmark for the performance of large-cap stocks. The Russell 1000 is a subset of the broader Russell 3000 Index, which covers the 3,000 largest US stocks.

"We are honored to be included in the prestigious Russell 1000 Index," said Smithfield President and CEO Shane Smith. "This inclusion is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, and it reflects the strength and resilience of our business model. Being part of the Russell 1000 will help increase our visibility among institutional investors and help solidify our position as a leader in the consumer staples sector."

The Russell 1000 Index is managed by global index provider FTSE Russell. Membership in the index is determined based on a range of criteria, including market capitalization, liquidity and other factors.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.