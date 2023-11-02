Smithfield Foods recently donated $35,000 to the Smithfield Athletic Booster Club to fund the purchase of a new scoreboard at Smithfield High School in Virginia. The check was presented to representatives from Isle of Wight County Schools during the Smithfield High School homecoming football game Oct. 20.

“The town of Smithfield is our home, and we couldn’t think of a better time to announce this donation than during Smithfield High School’s homecoming,” said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. “We’re proud to be an active partner in this community and can’t wait to cheer on the Packers with their new scoreboard.”

The scoreboard will be built and installed during the offseason and will be in operation for the first home football game at Smithfield High School next season.

Smithfield is committed to developing the next generation of leaders through scholarship assistance for students and donations to schools and educational programs. Visit here for more information.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.