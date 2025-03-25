Meat and Poultry Industry NewsFood SafetyRegulationsBeef

Cattle industry asks US government to hold trading partners accountable

Chairman of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association highlights benefits of past trade agreements for US cattle producers and the need for greater access to foreign markets.

March 25, 2025

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association member and chairman of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association Robby Kirkland recently testified before the House Ways and Means Committee. In the hearing titled American Trade Negotiation Priorities Kirkland highlighted the benefits of past trade agreements for US cattle producers and the need for greater access to foreign markets. NCBA finds this is also the time for the US government to hold its trading partners accountable for unfair practices and non-equivalent food safety standards.

“US cattle producers produce the highest quality beef in the world and benefit greatly from market-based, science-based, and rules-based trade policies. Unfortunately, in recent years our government stepped back from market access negotiations while our competitors negotiated robust trade agreements and gained a critical advantage in key markets where US agricultural products face higher tariffs and a brick wall of non-tariff barriers,” said Kirkland. “It is long past time for the US to re-engage in trade talks to secure preferential access with our allies like the United Kingdom and in key markets in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.”

Not all trade partners have lived up to their commitments, and NCBA finds these trade partners must be held accountable.

“We must ensure that any country that is granted access to the US does not put US consumers or the US cattle herd at risk. This is a major concern with Brazil, Paraguay, and other countries who have a history of Foot-and-Mouth Disease and highly questionable records on food safety and animal health. We need Congress and President Trump to hold these trade partners accountable and ensure the safety of American consumers and our cattle herd. At the same time, we need to begin enforcing our trade agreement with Australia that was granted access to the US market through our free trade agreement.

"For 20 years, Australia has exported nearly $29 billion of beef to the US market, but we have been prohibited from selling $1 worth of US beef in Australia. The 20-year delay in the approval of US beef is completely unjustified because we are internationally recognized as having the highest food safety and animal health standards in the world. For years, we have been told by the Australian government that we are in the final stages of approval, yet we continue to see delays. US cattle and beef do not pose a threat to Australian consumers and Australian livestock, and this is not how allies and trade partners should behave. All we are seeking is fair trade.” Kirkland said.
 
Source: National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

