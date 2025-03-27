Meat and Poultry Industry NewsAlternative Proteins

Episode 193: Plant-based protein outlook with Before the Butcher

Consumer emphasis on health and wellness drives demand for plant-based protein products.

March 27, 2025

What does the plant-based protein category look like for 2025?

Before the Butcher Founder and President Danny O'Malley unveils what's trending in the plant-based protein category for 2025. Learn what the industry can expect over the next year.

