The National Provisioner Podcast
Episode 193: Plant-based protein outlook with Before the Butcher
Consumer emphasis on health and wellness drives demand for plant-based protein products.
THE NATIONAL PROVISIONER PODCAST
What does the plant-based protein category look like for 2025?
Before the Butcher Founder and President Danny O'Malley unveils what's trending in the plant-based protein category for 2025. Learn what the industry can expect over the next year.
