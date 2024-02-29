Before the Butcher — a manufacturer of plant-based proteins including beef, chicken and sausage — is announcing two partnerships to expand the availability of their award-winning plant-based pepperoni.

Before the Butcher has recently expanded their partnership with Dot Foods to distribute their versatile pepperoni to foodservice distributors throughout the U.S. Dot Foods currently retails over 125,000 products, sourced from over 1,000 food-industry manufacturers around the world.

Before the Butcher has also entered into a partnership with Chicago’s Rosati’s Pizza to roll out a national test of both their plant-based pepperoni and Italian sausage ground. Rosati’s plans to incorporate the product into their new "Fit Pizza," a new specialty pizza that features less fat, cholesterol, and trans and saturated fats. The new Rosati’s Fit Pizza will be available in select stores across the U.S. beginning in March.

"Our plant-based pepperoni has seen an amazing response with food industry experts recognizing its taste, texture, and versatility since we released the product late last year,” said Danny O'Malley, founder and president of Before the Butcher. “Our partnerships with Rosati’s Pizza and DOT Foods will put this delicious, highest-quality, flavorful pepperoni in front of a growing segment of plant-based consumers nationwide.”

This meat-free pepperoni is free from gluten, soy, dairy, cholesterol, hormones and antibiotics and is non-GMO. It's made from natural ingredients and uses a proprietary blend of pea protein, radish extract, paprika and other spices to give the pepperoni a hint of spice that captures an Old World flavor profile.

Before the Butcher will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West from March 14–16 (booth #346) in Anaheim and at the International Pizza Expo from March 19–21 (booth #2021) in Las Vegas.

Source: Before the Butcher