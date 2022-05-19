Abbot's Butcher, the makers of premium plant-based meats, has announced it now has national distribution at Target, with the retailer carrying Abbot's Butcher's crave-worthy "Chorizo" at 1,215 stores nationwide. Additionally, Abbot's Butcher is expanding into 159 The Fresh Market stores and 73 Fresh Thyme stores with their full portfolio of delicious and protein-rich plant-based products including "Chorizo," Ground "Beef," and Chopped Chick'n.

"We are excited to partner with Target, The Fresh Market, and Fresh Thyme to give more people access to our delicious plant-based meats that are crafted with exceptional ingredients, never a trace of additives, natural flavors, soy, or canola," said Founder & CEO Kerry Song. "Our products are everyday essentials that fit seamlessly into daily routines, so you can enjoy your favorite recipes—made plant-based."

The move will accelerate Abbot's Butcher's growth beyond the success they have recently seen. Abbot's has seen a 700% sales growth in the natural channel over the past year and is projecting to triple that growth in 2022 in part due to retail expansions like Target, The Fresh Market, and Fresh Thyme.

"I'm proud of our team and the rapid growth we've accomplished in a short time. We have shown that consumer demand is high for simple, clean, and wholesome plant-based meats from the double-digit velocity growth we've seen over the last year at Whole Foods Market," said Song. "We're just getting started, and I couldn't be more confident about the future."

Abbot's Butcher is leading the next generation of plant-based meats that satisfy cravings and are crafted with simple, wholesome ingredients that truly benefit health. Each are Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan-certified, Whole30 approved, and completely free from soy, gluten, canola oil, or additives. Each item retails for $7.99.

Source: Abbot's Butcher