Supplier NewsMeat and Poultry ProcessingFood Safety

Eagle Product Inspection unveils duo for contaminant detection

SimulTask Pro transforms raw data captured by Photon-Counting X-ray Technology into actionable insights.

By Industry News
Photon-Counting X-ray Technology and SimulTask Pro

Photo credit: Eagle Product Inspection

March 28, 2025

Eagle Product Inspection introduces its Photon-Counting X-ray Technology and SimulTask Pro image analysis software.

The PXT detector captures individual photon energy measurements to produce high-resolution images. Originally developed to address the unique needs of the poultry industry, this solution now serves a broad spectrum of food products.

Detection is only half the battle. To transform the raw data captured by PXT into actionable insights, Eagle offers its SimulTask Pro, built for dual-energy X-ray data. SimulTask Pro processes information in real time.

The software captures data from multiple diodes and applies advanced algorithms to generate an image, all within a tenth of a second. Its auto-learn functionality enables Eagle C-ray systems to adapt to each unique application, even when processing parallel images. With a greyscale range of up to 65,535 values, SimulTask Pro delivers contrast and detail differentiation, allowing processors to achieve contaminant detection and product quality assurance on high-speed lines.

Source: Eagle Product Inspection

KEYWORDS: detection Eagle Product Inspection image processing x-ray

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Stay ahead of the curve. Unlock a dose of cutting-edge insights.

Receive our premium content directly to your inbox.

SIGN-UP TODAY