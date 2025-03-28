Eagle Product Inspection unveils duo for contaminant detection

Eagle Product Inspection introduces its Photon-Counting X-ray Technology and SimulTask Pro image analysis software.

The PXT detector captures individual photon energy measurements to produce high-resolution images. Originally developed to address the unique needs of the poultry industry, this solution now serves a broad spectrum of food products.

Detection is only half the battle. To transform the raw data captured by PXT into actionable insights, Eagle offers its SimulTask Pro, built for dual-energy X-ray data. SimulTask Pro processes information in real time.

The software captures data from multiple diodes and applies advanced algorithms to generate an image, all within a tenth of a second. Its auto-learn functionality enables Eagle C-ray systems to adapt to each unique application, even when processing parallel images. With a greyscale range of up to 65,535 values, SimulTask Pro delivers contrast and detail differentiation, allowing processors to achieve contaminant detection and product quality assurance on high-speed lines.

Source: Eagle Product Inspection