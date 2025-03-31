SeaCube launches portable cold storage service

Intermodal equipment company SeaCube is introducing SeaCube Cold Solutions, a portable cold storage service for businesses looking to rent or purchase refrigerated containers for temperature-sensitive goods. SeaCube Cold Solutions offers a nationwide network to support food businesses and other industries handling perishables.

As businesses navigate increasing challenges in preserving fresh food, SeaCube introduces its portable refrigerated containers, commonly known as reefers, to offer an energy-efficient and adaptable storage solution.

“SeaCube’s vast fleet size and nationwide coverage allow us to offer unparalleled flexibility and peace of mind to our clients. We are proud to provide businesses with the ease of working with a single trusted company, no matter where they need their reefers,” said Bob Sappio, CEO at SeaCube Containers. “Our solution meets the growing needs of food businesses by offering flexibility, efficiency, and the highest standards of temperature control.”

Seacube Cold Solutions for food storage are designed to maintain temperatures between -20 and 80 degrees Fahreinheit to minimize waste and prevent spoilage. The USDA-compliant containers are built with stainless steel and aluminum interiors, featuring insulated walls and aluminum T-floors. The containers come in 20-foot and 40-foot sizes, with the option to be grounded or on chassis.

Electric-powered reefers offer a greener alternative to diesel-powered refrigeration, helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint while ensuring consistent and low-maintenance temperature control.

Source: SeaCube