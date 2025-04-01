Meat and Poultry Industry NewsMeat and Poultry ProcessingRegulations

Episode 194: Top meat and poultry processing regulatory issues 2025

With a new regulatory approach unfolding under the Trump Administration, what will it mean for meat and poultry processors looking to remain compliant with the latest federal regulatory guidance on crucial issues such as wastewater handling?

By Industry News
Chris Knodel and Brian Chrisman

Photos courtesy of Burns & McDonnell

April 1, 2025

Preparing processing operations for compliance with emerging regulatory guidance

Keeping on top of impactful regulatory developments is always top of mind for meat and poultry processors. With a new regulatory approach unfolding under the Trump Administration, what will it mean for meat and poultry processors looking to remain compliant with the latest federal regulatory guidance on crucial issues such as wastewater handling?

