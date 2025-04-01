Purdue, North Carolina State and South Dakota State research poultry diseases

USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation are approving approximately $305,000 in funding for three research grants at three institutions through the Board Research Initiative Program.

The USPOULTRY board of directors selected the topics and requests for proposals. The Foundation Research Advisory Committee evaluated all research proposals and then recommended which proposals to fund to the board. The research funding was made possible in part by donations to the USPOULTRY Foundation.

The first funded project, conducted by North Carolina State University, is titled Improving Efficiency in the Delivery of HVT Vector Vaccines. The second research project, conducted by South Dakota State University, is called One-Shot-Triple Immunity: Novel Universal Live Recombinant NDV Vaccine Expressing the Neutralizing Epitopes of G and F Proteins of Newly Emerged aMPV/ A and B in the US. The final research project, made possible in part by the American Egg Board, is being conducted by Purdue University and titled Agent-Based Model of Transmission of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Between Wild Birds and Commercial Poultry.

The USPOULTRY Board Research Initiative was created by the boards of USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation to address current issues facing the poultry industry.

Source: US Poultry & Egg Association