Church’s Texas Chicken debuts in Germany

QSR restaurant brand Church’s Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken is continuing its international expansion into Europe.

The company has recently signed multiple development agreements, including one in Germany. The company is now setting its sights on the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

“We are experiencing tremendous growth both domestically and internationally, with Europe playing a key role in our expansion strategy,” said Roland Gonzalez, CEO of Church’s Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken. “The European QSR market is evolving rapidly, driven by a growing demand for convenience and quick-service restaurant options. We see huge potential to bring the Texas Chicken experience to new guests across the continent, and this is just the beginning.”

Over the past year, Church’s Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken opened 60 new locations in 14 markets worldwide. The latest new development agreements will extend Texas Chicken’s footprint into five new countries, including Germany, Hungary, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Morocco, with more than 900 new restaurants planned over the coming years. With additional deals in the pipeline, the company is on track to grow its international presence by more than 50% in the next four years and increase system sales to $2 billion by 2028.

"We have been strategic in our approach around entering new international markets, thoroughly assessing both the needs and benefits that Texas Chicken can provide to potential franchisees and guests," said Eric Hanson, Church’s Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken vice president of international development. "Through our research, we discovered an underserved segment of the marketplace that craves affordable, high-quality chicken. We are proud to fill that gap, offering exceptional taste and value in every meal while continuing to elevate our one-of-a-kind experience to more guests around the world."

Source: Church's Texas Chicken