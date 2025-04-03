Poultry Processor Workshop examines biosecurity and workforce communication

The US Poultry & Egg Association is holding its annual Poultry Processor Workshop on May 13-14, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn., at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Downtown.

This year's program will cover a variety of topics including leadership development, a USDA FSIS update, immigration and labor concerns, as well as OSHA compliance, line speed, injury prevention and ergonomics. The program will also address issues related to highly pathogenic avian influenza, avian metapneumovirus and biosecurity.

A panel discussion will focus on communicating with a diverse workforce, while additional sessions will cover interventions and validation resources for Campylobacter and Salmonella. Other topics include vision grading for bird defects and quality, live production assistance in managing microbes in the field, preventative maintenance, and case studies on retained moisture protocols and process control.

“Don’t miss the chance to connect with experts at the 2025 Poultry Processor Workshop. Whether you’re looking to enhance your career, learn something new or simply explore fresh ideas, the workshop offers something for everyone,” said Steve Snyder, corporate director of operations, Claxton Poultry Farms and USPOULTRY program planning committee chair.

The agenda was developed by a program committee of plant managers and food safety and quality assurance professionals that included Snyder, Kelly Baker from Maple Leaf Farms, Valerie Dahlke from Wayne-Sanderson Farms, Corbett Kloster from Fieldale Farms, Dawn Lynch from House of Raeford Farms, Nicole Reynolds from House of Raeford Farmsm Steve Smith from Golden Rod Broilers, Kerry Vermeer from Pilgrim’s and Matthew Wooten from Wayne-Sanderson Farms.

